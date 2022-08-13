Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  World's highest railway bridge: Golden joint of Chenab bridge inaugurated today | 10 points

World's highest railway bridge: Golden joint of Chenab bridge inaugurated today | 10 points

The Golden Joint: Deck launching work of the world’s highest Railway Arch Bridge, Chenab Bridge completed.
2 min read . 07:30 PM ISTLivemint

  • The Chenab bridge forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project

The World's Highest Railway bridge- Chenab Bridge's Golden Joint was inaugurated on Saturday. The Golden Join is connecting two ends of the deck of the world's highest railway bridge. The Chenab Bridge is now being built, and when it is finished, it will be 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower. The bridge will prove direct connectivity to the Kashmir valley.

The unveiling of the overarch deck saw the bursting of firecrackers and people from different parts of the country singing the national anthem and chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' on it. The construction started in 2004 but the work was stopped in 2008-09 to consider the aspect of safety of rail passengers in view of frequent high-velocity winds in the area.

Giridhar Rajagopalan, Deputy Managing Director of Afcons, the company which is building the railway bridge said, "We can confidently state that the bridge would be roughly 98% complete after the golden joint is finished".

The company is building 16 other railway bridges for Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) in the dangerous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir in addition to the Chenab Bridge. All the bridges are part of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Chenab Bridge: Here's all you need to know about this World's Highest Railway Bridge

1. The Chenab bridge is 1,315 metre long. The bridge forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project.

2. More than 1,300 workers and 300 engineers have been working round the clock to complete the bridge.

3. It will be the highest Railway Bridge in the world being 359m above the river bed level. The Chenab Bridge will be 35 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris (France).

4. The construction of the bridge involved the fabrication of 28,660 MT steel, 10 Lakh Cum Earthwork, 66,000 Cum Concrete, and 26 Km motorable roads.

5. The arch of the bridge consists of steel boxes. The overall weight of the arch is 10,619 MT.

6. The Chenab Bridge is designed to withstand high wind speed up to 266 Km/Hour.

7. The Chenab Bridge will remain operational at a restricted speed of 30 Km/Hour

8. As per the Centre, the Chenab Bridge is being built at 1,486 crore.

9. The Design life of the bridge is at least 120 years.

10. Approximately 584 Km of welding was done to join the different parts of the structure, which is to the tune of the distance between Jammu Tawi to New Delhi.

