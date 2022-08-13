The Chenab bridge forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The World's Highest Railway bridge- Chenab Bridge's Golden Joint was inaugurated on Saturday. The Golden Join is connecting two ends of the deck of the world's highest railway bridge. The Chenab Bridge is now being built, and when it is finished, it will be 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower. The bridge will prove direct connectivity to the Kashmir valley.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The World's Highest Railway bridge- Chenab Bridge's Golden Joint was inaugurated on Saturday. The Golden Join is connecting two ends of the deck of the world's highest railway bridge. The Chenab Bridge is now being built, and when it is finished, it will be 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower. The bridge will prove direct connectivity to the Kashmir valley.
The unveiling of the overarch deck saw the bursting of firecrackers and people from different parts of the country singing the national anthem and chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' on it. The construction started in 2004 but the work was stopped in 2008-09 to consider the aspect of safety of rail passengers in view of frequent high-velocity winds in the area.
The unveiling of the overarch deck saw the bursting of firecrackers and people from different parts of the country singing the national anthem and chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' on it. The construction started in 2004 but the work was stopped in 2008-09 to consider the aspect of safety of rail passengers in view of frequent high-velocity winds in the area.
Giridhar Rajagopalan, Deputy Managing Director of Afcons, the company which is building the railway bridge said, "We can confidently state that the bridge would be roughly 98% complete after the golden joint is finished".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Giridhar Rajagopalan, Deputy Managing Director of Afcons, the company which is building the railway bridge said, "We can confidently state that the bridge would be roughly 98% complete after the golden joint is finished".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company is building 16 other railway bridges for Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) in the dangerous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir in addition to the Chenab Bridge. All the bridges are part of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.
The company is building 16 other railway bridges for Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) in the dangerous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir in addition to the Chenab Bridge. All the bridges are part of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.
Chenab Bridge: Here's all you need to know about this World's Highest Railway Bridge
Chenab Bridge: Here's all you need to know about this World's Highest Railway Bridge
1. The Chenab bridge is 1,315 metre long. The bridge forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1. The Chenab bridge is 1,315 metre long. The bridge forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. More than 1,300 workers and 300 engineers have been working round the clock to complete the bridge.