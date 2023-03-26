World's highest railway bridge in J-K to be operational soon2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: The world's highest railway bridge has passed all mandatory tests, however, two more will take place today.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river will soon get operational for rail traffic. It spans the Chenab River at a height of 359 m (1,178 ft) above the river, which is 35 meters taller than Paris' Eiffel Tower.
