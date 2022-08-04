World's largest floating solar power plant to be built in this Indian state

World's largest floating solar power plant to be built in this Indian state1 min read . 12:01 PM IST
Khandwa: A floating solar power plant is going to be built in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa. Said to be the world's largest floating solar plant, it will generate 600 Megawatt power by 2022-23. The project is estimated to be worth over ₹3000 crores.
"Omkareshwar Dam is built on the Narmada river. This is our hydel project and in this, we produce energy from water, but it is spread over about 100 square kilometres, there is a very large water body where the water level remains normal," Renewable Energy Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey told ANI.
Dubey also said that the change in water level in the area was nominal and it thus serves as a suitable site.
"We will have a PPA of 300 MW. So we have given a little bit of leverage, maybe a little more or less as per the requirement, so in total instead of 300, we are doing PPA in the first phase of 278 MW," he added.
Indi’s largest floating Solar Power Project is now fully operational. NTPC declared Commercial Operation of the final part capacity of 20 MW out of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project at Ramagundam, Telangana with effect from 1 July. With the operationalisation of the 100-MW Solar PV Project at Ramagundam, the total commercial operation of floating solar capacity in the Southern Region rose to 217 MW.
