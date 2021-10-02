The world's largest Khadi national flag was installed in Leh town Saturday on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary. The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur this morning.

The “Khadi national flag" has been installed in Leh, the UT's capital city. It has a length of 225 feet with a width of 150 feet and weighs 1000 kilogram, according to national broadcaster Doordarshan, which broadcasted the inauguration ceremony.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also attended the event.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while sharing a video on Twitter, said, "It is a moment of great pride for Flag of India that on Gandhi ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties.

"I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he added.

