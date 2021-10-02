Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >World's largest Khadi national flag inaugurated in Leh. Details here

World's largest Khadi national flag inaugurated in Leh. Details here

Premium
Image source: ANI
1 min read . 01:52 PM IST Livemint

The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur this morning.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The world's largest Khadi national flag was installed in Leh town Saturday on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary. The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur this morning.

The world's largest Khadi national flag was installed in Leh town Saturday on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary. The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur this morning.

The “Khadi national flag" has been installed in Leh, the UT's capital city. It has a length of 225 feet with a width of 150 feet and weighs 1000 kilogram, according to national broadcaster Doordarshan, which broadcasted the inauguration ceremony.

The “Khadi national flag" has been installed in Leh, the UT's capital city. It has a length of 225 feet with a width of 150 feet and weighs 1000 kilogram, according to national broadcaster Doordarshan, which broadcasted the inauguration ceremony.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also attended the event.

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also attended the event.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while sharing a video on Twitter, said, "It is a moment of great pride for Flag of India that on Gandhi ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!"

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while sharing a video on Twitter, said, "It is a moment of great pride for Flag of India that on Gandhi ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties.

"I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Mizoram issues new COVID-19 guidelines with more relaxa ...

Premium

Jal Jeevan Mission is also a big movement of decentrali ...

Premium

Covid vaccination: 90 crore vaccine doses administered ...

Premium

West Bengal: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for these ...

"I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Mizoram issues new COVID-19 guidelines with more relaxa ...

Premium

Jal Jeevan Mission is also a big movement of decentrali ...

Premium

Covid vaccination: 90 crore vaccine doses administered ...

Premium

West Bengal: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for these ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!