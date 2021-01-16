Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that India's vaccination drive against novel coronavirus pandemic represents the determination of a self-reliant India and is an important milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

Complimenting scientists as the world's largest vaccination drive was rolled out, Shah said in a series of tweets that India is one of the few countries which have achieved success to end the biggest crisis facing the humanity.

The home minister said the 'New India' led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an India that transforms disasters into opportunities and challenges into achievements.

"This 'Made in India' vaccine represents the determination of the self-reliant India. On this historic day, I bow to all our Corona warriors," he said in tweets in Hindi.

भारत उन चुनिंदा देशों में से एक है, जिसने मानवता के विरुद्ध आए सबसे बड़े संकट को समाप्त करने की दिशा में विजय पायी है।



इस अभूतपूर्व उपलब्धि से हर भारतीय गौरवान्वित है।



यह विश्वपटल पर एक नये आत्मनिर्भर भारत का उदय है।



सभी वैज्ञानिकों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। #LargestVaccineDrive — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2021





Shah said the country is witnessing a historic moment and has crossed an important milestone in the fight against the coronavirus under the leadership of Modi.

"The world's largest vaccination campaign shows the immense potential of India's scientists and the power of our leadership," he said.

The home minister said, "India is one of the few countries which has achieved success to end the biggest crisis against humanity."

He said every Indian is proud of this unprecedented achievement.

"This is the emergence of a new self-sufficient India on the globe. Many congratulations to all the scientists," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country and urged people to show patience during the COVID-19 immunisation drive as they had shown till now in fighting the pandemic.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

The cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government.

