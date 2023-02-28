World’s longest cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Dibrugarh

NEW DELHI :The world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas on Tuesday reached Dibrugarh, concluding its 50-day river journey that began from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
On January 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the cruise from Varanasi.
Built with a unique design and a futuristic vision, the cruise has three decks and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists. It is already booked for to and fro journey for the next two years.
During this epoch making journey, the tourists travelling onboard had an opportunity to travel via iconic places like Patna Sahib, Bodh Gaya, Vikramshila, Dhaka, the Sunderbans and the Kaziranga before reaching Dibrugarh in Assam today.
Speaking on this historic moment, the Union Minister, Sarbanada Sonowal said, “The successful completion of world longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, has exemplified how India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji is ready to explore newer horizons to unlock value for the country. The robustness of the ship during the course of this journey shows how our tremendous strength in ship building capacity is a world class enterprise. The successful cruise movement as well as cargo movement on inland waterways is a testament to the vision of PM Modi ji to bring about transformation through transportation.“
“We continue to work under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi ji towards achieving Maritime India Vision, 2030; Sagarmal by 2035 along with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and National Logistics Policy. Today, we have realised another milestone to unlock tremendous potential in blue economy of India," he added.
The seamless movement of MV Ganga Vilas has established the viability of seamless movement of vessels between Ganga Valley and Brahmaputra Valley; i.e., from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Kolkata using the IBPR.
For the Northeast India, the major highlight of MV Ganga Vilas’s successful voyage is the opportunity to use the inland waterways to reach the sea ports and access to the world of international trade routes.
