World’s longest cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Dibrugarh

Speaking on this historic moment, the Union Minister, Sarbanada Sonowal said, “The successful completion of world longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, has exemplified how India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji is ready to explore newer horizons to unlock value for the country. The robustness of the ship during the course of this journey shows how our tremendous strength in ship building capacity is a world class enterprise. The successful cruise movement as well as cargo movement on inland waterways is a testament to the vision of PM Modi ji to bring about transformation through transportation.“