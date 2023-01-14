World's longest river cruise Ganga Vilas ‘fully booked’ till Mar 242 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 01:20 AM IST
MV Ganga Vilas: The bookings for the world's longest cruise are available for tours from April 2024 onwards.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, from Varanasi via video conferencing. Some of the features of the cruise are vegetarian Indian cuisine, assorted non-alcoholic beverages, a spa and doctors.