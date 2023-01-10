Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world’s longest river cruise, Ganga Vilas, on 13 January 2023 in Varanasi. "From Kashi to Sarnath, from Majuli to Mayong, from Sunderbans to Kaziranga, this cruise packs an experience of a lifetime. I believe that this wonderful initiative, under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi ji, is the beginning of a new era in river cruise tourism in India and strengthening our government’s commitment to enable Act East, both through policy and practice," Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush said.

