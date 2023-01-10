World’s longest river cruise ‘Ganga Vilas’ will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kms across 27 river systems in 5 states in India and Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world’s longest river cruise, Ganga Vilas, on 13 January 2023 in Varanasi. "From Kashi to Sarnath, from Majuli to Mayong, from Sunderbans to Kaziranga, this cruise packs an experience of a lifetime. I believe that this wonderful initiative, under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi ji, is the beginning of a new era in river cruise tourism in India and strengthening our government’s commitment to enable Act East, both through policy and practice," Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush said.
Here is all you need to know about the world’s longest river cruise which will cover 50 tourist spots
1) The luxury cruise will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kms across 27 river systems in 5 states in India and Bangladesh.
2) The maiden voyage of MV Ganga Vilas will witness 32 tourists from Switzerland relishing the Varanasi to Dibrugarh journey.
3) The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.
4) The MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 meters in length, 12 meters in width and comfortably sails with a draft of 1.4 meters. It has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the amenities to provide a memorable and luxurious experience for the tourists.
5) The itinerary of MV Ganga Vilas has been curated to showcase the rich heritage of India with stop overs in spots of historical, cultural and religious importance. From the famous “Ganga Arti" in Varanasi.
6) It will stop at Sarnath, a place of great reverence for Buddhism.
7) It will also cover Mayong, known for its Tantric craft, and Majuli, the largest river island and hub of Vaishnavite cultural in Assam.
8) The travellers will also visit the Bihar School of Yoga and Vikramshila University, allowing them to soak in the rich Indian heritage in spirituality and knowledge.
9) The cruise will also traverse through the biodiversity rich World Heritage Sites of Sunderbans in Bay of Bengal delta, famous for Royal Bengal Tigers, as well as Kaziranga National Park, famous for one horn rhino.
10)The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is a first-of-its-kind cruise service.
