Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said that the arrival of the Ganga Vilas cruise ship at Dhurbi, Assam is a ‘watershed moment’ for India in the inland waterways transportation towards transformation of the Northeast India.

Sonowal added that it is a historic day for the people of Assam and Northeast India. “This will unlock huge potential of river tourism, allowing trickle down development for people across the bank of Brahmaputra."

He said that the endeavour towards reclaiming the glory of Assam’s trade and commerce got a tremendous boost with the successful passage of Ganga Vilas. “We have a history of flourishing trade and commerce via inland waterways before the partition. As the possibilities were turned into realities, the successful voyage of Ganga Vilas has opened a new vista of possibilities, opportunities and realities."

The minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to bring transformation via transportation has been realised as Ganga Vilas enters the Assam phase of its journey. “The positive response from the tourists onboard the ship bears testament to the possibility of bright days of river cruise tourism on Ganga and Brahmaputra. We remain committed towards re-energising our rich inter web of river systems to unlock value and bring development to the interiors of our country. This watershed moment of inland water transportation will unveil progress and development in the Northeast region, as it readies itself to propel as the engine of growth of India."

Upon arrival at Dhubri, the ship was anchored on the Brahmaputra and the guests were taken via MV Pratima to the reach jetty at Dhubri Customs Port for immigration clearance.

“The 32 tourists from Switzerland, travelling on this landmark voyage, were received by the Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri along with Regional Director of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) along with other officials of IWT and Tourism departments of the government. The tourists were given refreshments as they relished local delicacies served with tea - the state drink of Assam," the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said.

Many Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from the area put up stalls where the tourists witnessed the local crafts like products made of jute, artefacts made of Terracotta, and Kuhila were widely displayed. A dance troupe also performed traditional Koch Rajbongshi dance as the tourists enjoyed a relaxing evening by the Brahmaputra.

“A detailed tour in and around Dhubri town has been prepared where the local cultural heritage, crafts and other tourist attractions will be showcased. The tourists will visit the famous Asarikandi village known for its craft to witness the production of artefacts made out of terracotta. A religious visit to Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib ji and Darshana of Holy Peepal tree have also been planned along with a visit to Victoria Park. Ganga Vilas will resume its onwards journey from Dhubri to Goalpara around noon tomorrow; i.e., February 18, 2023," the ministry added.