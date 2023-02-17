World’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Assam

The minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to bring transformation via transportation has been realised as Ganga Vilas enters the Assam phase of its journey. “The positive response from the tourists onboard the ship bears testament to the possibility of bright days of river cruise tourism on Ganga and Brahmaputra. We remain committed towards re-energising our rich inter web of river systems to unlock value and bring development to the interiors of our country. This watershed moment of inland water transportation will unveil progress and development in the Northeast region, as it readies itself to propel as the engine of growth of India."