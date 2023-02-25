World’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas’ to culminate journey on 28 Feb

World’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas’ to culminate journey on 28 Feb1 min read . 06:02 PM IST
MV Ganga Vilas will cover a distance of 3,200 km in over 50 days before reaching Dibrugarh on 28 February
New Delhi: The world’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas, flagged off from Varanasi on 13 January by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will culminate its journey on 28 February in Dibrugarh.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said the cruise will cover a distance of 3,200 km in over 50 days before reaching Dibrugarh on 28 February via Patna Sahib, Bodh Gaya, Vikramshila, Dhaka, the Suderbans and the Kaziranga national park.
Built with a unique design and a futuristic vision, the cruise has three decks and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists. It is already booked for to and fro journey for the next two years.
The welcome ceremony will be attended by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal along with other union ministers, state ministers, diplomats and other officials.
Several projects for developing inland water transport infrastructure namely fairway, terminals and navigation aids have been completed by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in the North East region and some of them are under progress.
As per an IWAI internal study conducted in the year 2017, 49 MMTPA of cargo moves in and out of the North East Region and 30 MMTPA of cargo moves within North East region.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ayush will be organising a ‘Chintan Shivir’ from 27-28 February at Kaziranga National Park, Assam. The two-day session will focus on the futuristic improvements in the policies and programs that already exist relating to the sectors and traditional medicines under Ayush.
