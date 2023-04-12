World's 'most criminal countries' ranking: India behind US, UK at 77 spot1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 01:36 PM IST
- India stood at 77 spots while the US and UK were ahead of India in the criminal ranking country.
- The USA was at 55th number and the UK at 65th rank, according to the World of Statistics
World of Statistics has shared the ranking of the world's "most criminal countries". On the list, Venezuela has been ranked top, followed by Papua New Guinea (2), Afghanistan (3), South Africa (4), Honduras (5), Trinidad (6), Guyana (7), Syria (8), Somalia (9) and Jamaica (10), respectively.
