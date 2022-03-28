OPEN APP
We all love french fries but would you care to grab a plate that cost $200 or Rs15,250. A New York City restaurant - Serendipity3 sells gold-dusted french fries - ‘Crème dela Crème Pommes Frites' that is apparently, world's most expensive fries'. It was recognised by Guinness World Records as ‘the most expensive French Fries’ in 2021. A recent video of the same has gone viral.

The world’s most expensive French fries has a lot of ingredients that have been flown in from around the world, says a voiceover on the video. In the caption, the Guinness World Records mentioned all the ingredients of the dish including vintage 2006 Dom Perignon Champagne,J. LeBlanc French Champagne, pure cage-free goose fat from France, topped with 23k edible gold dust topping among others.

