The 2025 list of world's most powerful passports by Henley & Partners is out and Asian tiger Singapore has emerged on top, taking the #1 spot with access to around 193 countries.

Singapore is followed by South Korea and Japan at #2, both with access to 190 out of 227 countries across the world, as per the ranking report. Further, seven countries made it to #3 on the list with access to 187 destinations — namely, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Ireland, Finland and Denmark.

The top 10 countries — all occupying #1 and #2 spots were dominated by East Asian and European powers, as has been the trend over the past few years.

World's Most Powerful Passport: How is India Ranked? India is at the #80 position on the list this year with access to 56 countries visa-free, according to the report. We share this spot with Tajikistan, Algeria and Equatorial Guinea.

In our neighbourhood, Myanmar is at #88, Sri Lanka is placed at #91 (jointly placed with Iran), Bangladesh is at #93 (joint spot with Libya and Palestine), Nepal at #94 and Pakistan at #96 (with Yemen).

The 2025 Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations one can access visa-free when using them. As per the official website, the data is sourced from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Which countries' passports are least powerful for international travel? The bottom three were — Iraq in #97 spot with access to 30 countries; war-torn Syria in #98 position with access to 27 destinations; and at #99 spot, Afghanistan took the last place, with access to only 25 countries.

Who Gained Most Spots vs Who Lost Most Access? The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the biggest gainer on the Henley Index, adding 72 destinations since 2015 to land on #10 position (from #32 in 2015) — the only Arab nation in the top 10, with visa-free access to 185 countries. Also a big gainer is China, landing at #59 spot (from #94 in 2015) with access to 83 destinations.