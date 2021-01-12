World's most powerful passports in 2021: Where does India stand?

According to a statement by Henley and Partners, the ascendance of APAC countries in the Henley Passport Index rankings is a relatively new phenomenon adding, "Over the index's 16-year history, the top spots were traditionally held by EU countries, the UK, or the US and experts suggest that the APAC region's position of strength will continue as it includes some of the first countries to begin the process of recovering from the (COVID-19) pandemic."