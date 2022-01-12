World’s most powerful passports in 2022. Where India stands

London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has released the Henley Passport Index for the year 2022, based on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

According to the latest report, Even as the world continues to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan and Singapore top the list of being the most powerful passport in the world for the year 2022. The visa-free score of both these countries is at 192.

Afghanistan (rank 111) and Iraq (rank 110) continue to be in the 'worst passports to hold' category having a visa-free score of 26 and 28 respectively.

According to the report, Japanese citizens can travel to as many as 192 countries visa-free or visa-on-arrival access destinations around the world. Singapore is tied in the first place (with a score of 192) and South Korea ties with Germany in second place (with a score of 190).

Countries like Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain are tied at the third position with regard to the most powerful passports in the world with a visa-free score of 189.

India has improved it ranks and is currently placed at 83rd position from the earlier 90th position in the most powerful passport report with a visa-free score of 60.

USA and the United Kingdom have risen one ranking to be placed at sixth position.

World's best passports to hold in 2022

1. Japan, Singapore (192)

2. Germany, South Korea (190)

3. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (189)

4. Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Sweden (188)

5. Ireland, Portugal (187)

6. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States (186)

7. Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185)

8. Poland, Hungary (183)

9. Lithuania, Slovakia (182)

10. Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia (181)

World's worst passports to hold in 2022:

104. North Korea (39)

105. Nepal and Palestinian territories (37)

106. Somalia (34)

107. Yemen (33)

108. Pakistan (31)

109. Syria (29)

110. Iraq (28)

111. Afghanistan (26)

Covid-19 has permanently altered travel. Flying is becoming a luxury again, as tests, vaccine certification, and at times mandatory quarantines, must be factored into each journey, according to the report.

