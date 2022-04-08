World's skinniest skyscraper opens to the public. Check apartments price, photos

World's skinniest skyscraper opens to the public. Check apartments price, photos1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
The 84-storey Steinway Tower only falls feet short of being the tallest residential tower in the world, edged out by Central Park Tower
US's New York City which is home to numerous skyscrapers has now got a new addition that will adorn its skyline. Touted as the world's "skinniest skyscraper", the Steinway Tower is just 57 feet wide, according to CNN News.
The 84-storey Steinway Tower sits on Billionaires' Row in midtown Manhattan at approximately 1,428 feet in height.
The supertall skyscraper has a height-to-width of 24:1. It only falls feet short of being the tallest residential tower in the world, edged out by Central Park Tower, which stands at 1,550 feet. Manhattan's World Trade Center at 1,776 feet is the city's tallest building.
The Skyscraper was designed by the New York architecture firm SHoP Architects and includes 60 apartments.
The tower's façade includes blocks of terracotta, a material that appears to change color and texture when seen in different lights and from different angles.
The supertall tower has an 82-foot (25-metre) swimming pool, and other luxury amenities including a private dining room and a double-height fitness centre with a terrace.
The Steinway Tower ranges from $7.75 million for a studio apartment to $66 million for a penthouse. Steinway Tower construction began in 2013 and was completed in 2021. Residents are just now able to move into the complex.
