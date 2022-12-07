World's strongest passports 2022 list is out. Where India stands

World's strongest passports 2022 list is out. Where India stands1 min read . 10:09 PM IST
- The passport rankings tell you the number of countries you can enter without acquiring a visa.
India has ranked 87 in the world's strongest passport list, while UAE ranked first in the rating of passports for 2022 has been made public recently.
India has ranked 87 in the world's strongest passport list, while UAE ranked first in the rating of passports for 2022 has been made public recently.
Passport Index 2022 published by published by Arton Capital is the ranking of the world's strongest and weakest passports. The passport rankings tell you the number of countries you can enter without acquiring a visa.
Passport Index 2022 published by published by Arton Capital is the ranking of the world's strongest and weakest passports. The passport rankings tell you the number of countries you can enter without acquiring a visa.
A passport is a travel document issued by a country’s government to its citizens that verifies the identity and nationality of the holder for the purpose of international travel.
A passport is a travel document issued by a country’s government to its citizens that verifies the identity and nationality of the holder for the purpose of international travel.
With a UAE passport travelers can enter to 180 countries hassle-free — seven more than European countries such as Germany and Sweden, and nine more than Japan
With a UAE passport travelers can enter to 180 countries hassle-free — seven more than European countries such as Germany and Sweden, and nine more than Japan
The Passport Index methodology is based on the 139 members of the United nations and six territories were considered for the list. The data is based on on official information provided by governments, updated in real-time with intelligence obtained through crowdsourcing and enhanced with proprietary research from highly credible sources.
The Passport Index methodology is based on the 139 members of the United nations and six territories were considered for the list. The data is based on on official information provided by governments, updated in real-time with intelligence obtained through crowdsourcing and enhanced with proprietary research from highly credible sources.
To determine the individual rank of each passport, a three-tier method is applied which is mobility score (MS) – includes visa-free (VF), visa on arrival (VOA), eTA and eVisa (if issued within 3 days), VF portion of their score vs VOA and United Nations Development Programme Human Development Index 2018 (UNDP HDI) is used as a tie breaker. The UNDP HDI is a significant measure on the country’s perception abroad.
To determine the individual rank of each passport, a three-tier method is applied which is mobility score (MS) – includes visa-free (VF), visa on arrival (VOA), eTA and eVisa (if issued within 3 days), VF portion of their score vs VOA and United Nations Development Programme Human Development Index 2018 (UNDP HDI) is used as a tie breaker. The UNDP HDI is a significant measure on the country’s perception abroad.
The top-ten spots after UAE in the list were dominated by European countries.
The top-ten spots after UAE in the list were dominated by European countries.
While UAE ranked first, it is followed by Germany, Sweden , Finland, Luxembourg, Spain France. While Afghanistan stood last, Pakistan stood at 94.
While UAE ranked first, it is followed by Germany, Sweden , Finland, Luxembourg, Spain France. While Afghanistan stood last, Pakistan stood at 94.
Japan ranked 24 on Arton’s index with easy access to 171 countries. The country's travel document was ranked as the world’s best earlier this year in a list published by Henley & Partners
Japan ranked 24 on Arton’s index with easy access to 171 countries. The country's travel document was ranked as the world’s best earlier this year in a list published by Henley & Partners