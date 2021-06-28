World’s top digital artist, Beeple, launches NFT platform on India’s Polygon

NEW DELHI: Mike Winkelmann a.k.a Beeple, the artist who sold a non-fungible token or NFT for $69 million in March, has tapped Polygon as the go-to Ethereum scaling to reduce the environmental impact of his NFT platform, Wenew, which will sell iconic moments in time.

Beeple, the poster boy of the NFT Craze, previously smashed records with the sale of his digital artwork, “Everydays: The first 5000 days" for $69.3 million. His upcoming iconic collection will feature NFTs featuring Andy Murray’s Wimbledon 2013 victory, which will be minted on Polygon.

According to the Indian startup, the launch of WeNew is a huge addition to Polygon’s exponentially growing NFT ecosystem comprising NFT tooling, marketplaces, big brands, artists, creators, and celebrities.

Polygon’s Commit Chain uses a point of sale (POS) architecture which means that the NFTs minted on its platform are environmentally friendly and have a low carbon footprint.

“This makes Polygon the best scaling solution for Beeple’s WeNew platform, whose mission is to become the premier curator and provisioner of iconic moments," Polygon said in a blog.

Wenew, the curator of NFTs and brainchild of Beeple, was created with the aim of redefining how we relate to iconic moments. The NFT platform will sell historic and iconic moments across sports, politics, history, fashion, and more.

Each collection will represent a person, estate, or organisation behind a moment to provide unique experiences to the buyer. The winner of the Wimbledon NFT auction in July will also win two courtside tickets for the 2022 Wimbledon Finals and also get to play a match with Andy Murray, previous Grand Slam winner, at Wimbledon.

Polygon, co-founded in 2017 by three Indian software engineers — Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal and Anurag Arjun, is a layer 2 ethereum scaling solution. The company aims to improve the usability and convenience of the current decentralized ecosystem.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban of Shark Tank fame, who is also the owner of NBA team Dallas Mavericks, recently invested an undisclosed sum in Polygon.

The NFT space recently exploded with many musicians and digital artists exploring the route to sell their creations in the form of collectibles or art.

In India, cryptocurrency exchange WazirX had earlier launched the country’s first marketplace for NFTs.

