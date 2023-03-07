Home / News / India /  Worm Moon can be seen today in India: Significance, other details
Back

The full moon in the month of March which will light up the sky is also known as the 'Worm Moon'is another opportunity for sky-watchers to gaze at the closest planetary body of the earth. The full moon which falls in March was named 'worm moon' by the native American tribes in the 18th century in reference to different creatures emerging from their winter hideouts to welcome spring.

Interestingly, this year there will be 13 full moons instead of 12 with two supermoons happening in August this year. Supermoon are generally brighter and closer to Earth and appear larger in the sky.

According to the Skymet,"March equinox marks the start of spring in Northern Hemisphere, while it’s beginning of autumn in Southern Hemisphere. For the northerners, March full moon is called as the worm moon as it is at the same time of the year when earthworms emerge from the soils.

Here’s the list of full moons remaining in 2023, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac:

April 6: Pink moon

May 5: Flower moon

June 3: Strawberry moon

July 3: Buck moon

August 1: Sturgeon moon

August 30: Blue moon

September 29: Harvest moon

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout