The full moon in the month of March which will light up the sky is also known as the 'Worm Moon'is another opportunity for sky-watchers to gaze at the closest planetary body of the earth. The full moon which falls in March was named 'worm moon' by the native American tribes in the 18th century in reference to different creatures emerging from their winter hideouts to welcome spring.

Interestingly, this year there will be 13 full moons instead of 12 with two supermoons happening in August this year. Supermoon are generally brighter and closer to Earth and appear larger in the sky.

According to the Skymet,"March equinox marks the start of spring in Northern Hemisphere, while it’s beginning of autumn in Southern Hemisphere. For the northerners, March full moon is called as the worm moon as it is at the same time of the year when earthworms emerge from the soils.

Here’s the list of full moons remaining in 2023, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac:

April 6: Pink moon

May 5: Flower moon

June 3: Strawberry moon

July 3: Buck moon

August 1: Sturgeon moon

August 30: Blue moon

September 29: Harvest moon

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon