Worm Moon can be seen today in India: Significance, other details
- This year there will be 13 full moons instead of 12 with two supermoons happening in August this year
The full moon in the month of March which will light up the sky is also known as the 'Worm Moon'is another opportunity for sky-watchers to gaze at the closest planetary body of the earth. The full moon which falls in March was named 'worm moon' by the native American tribes in the 18th century in reference to different creatures emerging from their winter hideouts to welcome spring.
Interestingly, this year there will be 13 full moons instead of 12 with two supermoons happening in August this year. Supermoon are generally brighter and closer to Earth and appear larger in the sky.
According to the Skymet,"March equinox marks the start of spring in Northern Hemisphere, while it’s beginning of autumn in Southern Hemisphere. For the northerners, March full moon is called as the worm moon as it is at the same time of the year when earthworms emerge from the soils.
April 6: Pink moon
May 5: Flower moon
June 3: Strawberry moon
July 3: Buck moon
August 1: Sturgeon moon
August 30: Blue moon
September 29: Harvest moon
October 28: Hunter’s moon
November 27: Beaver moon
December 26: Cold moon
