Worm Moon can be seen today in India: Significance, other details

The full moon in the month of March which will light up the sky is also known as the 'Worm Moon'is another opportunity for sky-watchers to gaze at the closest planetary body of the earth. The full moon which falls in March was named 'worm moon' by the native American tribes in the 18th century in reference to different creatures emerging from their winter hideouts to welcome spring.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}