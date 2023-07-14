Worried about obscenity, India asks Netflix, Disney and other streaming services for content checks: Report3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:57 PM IST
The Indian government has proposed that streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney should have their content independently reviewed for obscenity and violence before being shown online.
Centre has told Netflix, Disney and other streaming services that their content should be independently reviewed for obscenity and violence before being shown online, Reuters has reported according to a government document and sources.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×