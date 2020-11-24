Worried PE/VC industry expresses concerns to Sebi over investment committees

Mumbai: The private equity and venture capital industry body IVCA has reached out to Sebi asking the regulator to reconsider its recent notification regarding members on an alternative investment fund’s (AIF) so-called ‘investment committee’ (IC), said three people aware of the development, as the industry fears that this move could disrupt the way these funds function.

“The Manager and members of the Investment Committee shall jointly and severally ensure that the investments of the AIF are in compliance with the provisions of these regulations, the terms of the placement memorandum, agreement made with the investor, any other fund documents and any other applicable law," the recent Sebi amendment to AIF regulations said.

Typically in PE/VC funds, investment committee’s are an integral part of the decision making process and take the final call on the investment decision, but the bulk of the investment related work such as sourcing deals, due diligence, regulatory compliance and investor relations is responsibility of the fund manager. The IC acts as a sounding board and helps in governance. Funds, in addition to their own people, populate their IC with external members having deep domain expertise in relevant industries.

However, the Sebi notification will add more fiduciary and regulatory responsibilities on the IC members, especially the external members, who are present on the IC to only help the fund make better investment decisions.

The industry is worried that this change in rules could lead to a problem in sourcing top-notch industry experts to join their IC and even lead to increased fund management costs as higher perceived risk for an external member to join the IC will lead to rise in compensation.

“IVCA has made representations to Sebi. How can you create liability for outside members at par with insiders. No law internationally does that. There have to be some safeguards," said the first person cited above, requesting anonymity.

Sebi has heard the industry, he said, adding that the regulator could come out with some clarifications as early as next month.

“The industry expects Sebi to clarify on what it means by things such as joint and several liability. An IC member cannot be responsible for documents and compliance, they play a limited role of investment or divestment decisions," said the second person cited above, also requesting anonymity.

Industry experts believe that the Sebi move deviates from the view taken by regulators in developed markets as well as globally established practices in the PE/VC industry.

“Globally, the private equity industry has struck a great balance in the governance of funds between the LPs and GPs as relevant stakeholders. Regulators appear to have consciously avoided stepping in to define or impose fiduciary responsibilities on individual members of any ICs or LPAC (limited partner advisory committee) and let this be driven by the contract and appropriate disclosures and holding the manager/GP fully responsible and accountable," said Siddharth Shah, partner at law firm Khaitan & Co.

“With the change in the regulatory framework for AIFs, it could be seen to be in conflict with globally accepted governance practices for private equity funds, which could add to the hurdles for the government's motive of encouraging more and more global investors to 'manage from India'," said Shah.

According to Adhitya Srinivasan, Of Counsel at law firm Touchstone Partners, the move could also impact the economics of the PE/VC industry.

“Members of the IC may seek to negotiate a higher reward to compensate for the additional risk that they are now required to assume. In the latter case, it is not clear how the additional reward will be funded and whether this may trigger conversations between investors and managers about the annual management fee," he said.

Emails sent to Sebi and IVCA did not elicit a response.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.