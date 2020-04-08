The covid-19 pandemic has impacted 81% of the world’s workforce, marking the worst phase of joblessness since World War II, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said in a report on Wednesday. It said lower- and middle-income countries may face a bigger challenge than developed nations, and there was an urgent need to protect jobs and wages of employees.

The global workforce watchdog indicated that the unemployment scenario is unlikely to improve in the second quarter of 2020, and working hours will fall by 6.7% in Q2, which is equivalent to 195 million full-time workers.

ILO said India, Nigeria and Brazil, with a lion’s share of their workforce in the informal sector, need to take guard to arrest poverty among their working class. It advised protection of wages and incentives for industries to check job cuts.

The ILO warning corroborates data from Indian think tanks, which shows how unemployment has tripled in urban and rural India within a span of three weeks. The Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE) said unemployment rate in India was 23.4% in the week ended 5 April. While the urban unemployment rate was 30.9%, the rural rate was over 20%, it said, adding that certain urban pockets and rural areas were struggling to cope with joblessness.

ILO said due to the “most severe crisis since the Second World War" employment losses are rising rapidly globally. Manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, real estate, accommodation and food services, which account for nearly 38% of the global workforce, were being hit the most. Transport and entertainment are facing medium to high impacts, while public health and education will be least impacted.

Economists and workers’ groups have warned that things may worsen in rural India due to reverse migration, while in urban pockets employment may not pick up due to low demand.

ILO’s recommended strategy includes a focused stimulus package, support to enterprises and protection of jobs.

