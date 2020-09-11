Worst not over for India, more rating agencies cut FY21 GDP estimate

NEW DELHI: Moody’s Investors Service and Care Ratings on Friday cut estimates for India’s FY21 gross domestic product, suggesting economic recovery will take longer than anticipated.

Moody’s said India’s economy will shrink 11.5% in FY21 compared to July's estimate of a 4% contraction. For FY22, though, Moody’s has forecast a 10.6% growth rate, higher than 8.7% projected earlier.

It pointed out that high debt burden, low debt affordability as well as limited government efficacy in mitigating key credit challenges and increasing financial sector vulnerabilities as the challenges facing the country’s credit profile.

The country’s policymaking institutions have struggled to mitigate and contain these risks, which have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Mutually reinforcing risks from deeper stresses in the economy and financial system could lead to a more severe and prolonged erosion in fiscal strength, exerting further pressure on the credit profile, the rating agency said.

Care Ratings also lowered its FY21 GDP forecast India - a contraction in the range of 8-8.2% compared to its earlier estimate of a 6.4% contraction.

"The decline in GDP growth by around 8% would also be associated with a decline in the gross fixed capital formation. The same would hold for consumption growth that will be affected by lower growth in income across all categories of consumers," Care Ratings said in a statement.

The sharp fall in GDP growth in current fiscal would, however, provide the cushion of a faster pace of growth in the next fiscal depending on the rate at which various sectors get back on track, it said.

Goldman Sachs and Fitch Ratings on Tuesday forecast deeper-than-previously estimated economic recession for India in FY21, holding that limited fiscal support, fragilities in the financial system and a continued rise in coronavirus cases are hampering a rapid normalization in economic activity.

India’s economy contracted 23.9% in the June quarter, the steepest fall in four decades. It was the worst performance among G20 nations, and significantly below expectations of most economists, as the stringent pandemic-induced lockdown led to both supply and demand-side shock, with businesses suspending and consumers forced to stay home.

