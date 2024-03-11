Continuing his whirlwind campaign across 12 states over 10 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Monday, arrive in Haryana's Gurugram, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about ₹ 1 lakh crore on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the Haryana part of the Dwarka Expressway to help reduce traffic congestion and make travel easier between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, according to an official announcement from PMO.

These projects will help grow the National Highway network. They will also improve jobs, trade, and the economy all over the country, the PMO said.

PM Modi has tweeted and called it an “important day for connectivity across India".

The 19-km-long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around ₹4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass.

Other major projects that will be inaugurated by PM Modi include the 9.6 km long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi - Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi and three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs. 4,600 crores in Uttar Pradesh.

The projects also include the Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about ₹2,950 crores in the state of Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs. 3,400 crores in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet - Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs. 2,750 crores in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs. 20,500 crores in different states across the country, ANI reported.

Foundation stone PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various National Highway projects across the country.

"Major projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include 14 packages of Bengaluru - Kadappa - Vijayawada Expressway worth Rs. 14,000 crores in Andhra Pradesh; six packages of Belgaum - Hungund - Raichur Section of NH-748A worth Rs. 8,000 crores in Karnataka; three packages of Shamli - Ambala Highway worth Rs. 4,900 crores in Haryana; two packages of Amritsar - Bathinda corridor worth Rs. 3,800 crores in Punjab; along with 39 other projects worth Rs. 32,700 crores in different states across the country," the official statement added.

