‘Would apologise if...’ Kamal Haasan amid calls to boycott ‘Thug Life’ over ‘Kannada is born out of Tamil’ remark

Amid row over his ‘Kannada is born out of Tamil’ remark, actor Kamal Haasan said he will apologise only if he is wrong, else he won’t.

"It is a democracy. I believe in the law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda,” Haasan said.

He added, “I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise, if I'm not, I won't...”

Haasan’s statement came as pro-Kannada groups threatened to boycott his film ‘Thug Life’ and demanded an apology from him over his remark on Kannada language.

What’s the controversy? During a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Thug Life' in Chennai last week, the actor reportedly said, "Kannada is born out of Tamil.” The statement triggered public outrage.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) already announced a ban on the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life over the actor's controversial remark, news agency ANI reported.

Sa Ra Govindu, representative of KFCC, said on May 30 that they have decided to ban the release of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Thug Life' in Karnataka as they stand firm with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations for their demands of halting the release of the film until the actor issues a pubic apology.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised Kamal Haasan, saying that he was not aware of the "long-standing" history of the language. "Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it," the Karnataka CM said.

Following Kamal Haasan’s statement, protests were held near the INOX cinema hall in Karnataka's Belagavi against Kamal Haasan. The protests were organised by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organisation, which expressed its anger and demanded the actor's apology over the issue.