Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday shared that in case he hadn't become a lawyer, he would have tried his hand at acting. The rare light moment in Rajya Sabha came when the Members of Parliaments (MPs) were praising the efforts of teams behind the Oscar-winning films like "The Elephant Whisperers" and RRR's Naatu Naatu song.

"If I hadn't become a lawyer, I would definitely have been into acting," Dhankhar said during the Oscar mention in the house. This even prompted a reply by the Congress MP who said, "If that were the case, the sentiments that we are expressing now, we would have done the same for you."

Dhankhar smiled and added that these awards reflect the global appreciation of the vast talent and creativity of Indian artists.

“These achievements reflect a global appreciation of the vast talent, immense creativity, and committed dedication of Indian artists. Indeed another facet of our global rise and recognition," the Vice President said.

The Oscar win also sparked another debate in Parliament around ‘north-south' cinema. Taking exception to the remarks of AIADMK and MDMK leaders crediting ‘south’ India for the Oscar wins, Jaya Bachchan said that we are all Indians.

“It doesn't matter where they are from North, East, South or West - they are Indians. I stand here with pride and respect for our film fraternity, who have represented this country many times and won many awards," Bachchan said.

“RRR writer (KV Vijayendra Prasad) is not just a screenwriter, he is also a storyteller and a member of the film fraternity. That is a great honor," Bachchan added.

During the 95th Academy awards on 13 March, India created history with Oscar wins in two categories- Best Song was awarded to Naatu Naatu and Best Documentary Short film was awarded to Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves’s “The Elephant Whisperers."