'Would be an actor...': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on what would be his alternate career choice2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 07:30 PM IST
- The rare light moment in Rajya Sabha came when the Members of Parliaments (MPs) were praising the efforts of teams behind the Oscar-winning films like The Elephant Whisperers and RRR's Naatu Naatu song
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday shared that in case he hadn't become a lawyer, he would have tried his hand at acting. The rare light moment in Rajya Sabha came when the Members of Parliaments (MPs) were praising the efforts of teams behind the Oscar-winning films like "The Elephant Whisperers" and RRR's Naatu Naatu song.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×