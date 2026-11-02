‘Would defile sanctity’: Madras HC says Non-Hindus with religious markers should not be allowed entry in Agamic Temples

The Madras High Court has ruled that non-Hindus who refuse to pledge reverence or abide by traditional customs cannot be allowed entry into Agamic temples in Tamil Nadu. In a recent order, the Madras HC division bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and P Murugan noted that allowing non-Hindus who sport their religious markers or fail to furnish the requisite undertaking showing their reverence to the deity to enter temple premises would compromise their sanctity.

Advertisement

The court, however, made it clear that the ruling applies strictly to Agamic temples. An Agamic temple is a Hindu shrine built, consecrated and maintained according to Agama shastras, ancient manuals that prescribe every detail of temple life.

Court cites examples of CM Vijay TVK MLA Badrudeen Mustafa The court also directed authorities to strictly enforce rules, ensuring that age-old traditions and temple entry rules are rigorously upheld without caving to political expedience.

The Court observed that there are egregious breaches in recent times, noting MLA Badrudeen Mustafa entering the Meenakshi temple after his election, claiming the right to inspect amenities and going up temple towers during Kumbabishekam, while proclaiming that Sanatana Dharma ought to be eradicated.

Also Read | Centre defends women entry ban in Sabarimala, cites temples where men are barred

The HC also cited the example of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, a Christian by faith, who worshipped at the renowned Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple after duly signing the mandatory undertaking.

Advertisement

"A Christian by faith, he was not asked to convert to Hinduism. He was only requested to affirm his reverence for the deity," the judges observed.

"This is what we call as an inclusive approach," the bench said.

The court order came in a public interest litigation filed by K Thangam Venkatesh, which sought strict enforcement of the Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorisation Act and accountability for statutory violations.

Addressing the nuances of interfaith temple visits, the bench highlighted contrasting approaches by political figures.

The bench did not mince words regarding political posturing and performative displays of faith.

Court slams 'chamchagiri' and optics Lashing out at what it termed "political sycophancy", the judges pointed to political figures of non-Hindu faiths who make it a point to visit temples while conspicuously displaying religious markings on their foreheads purely for political optics.

Advertisement

The bench also flagged "Chamchagiri" in political culture and optics, noting a video of persons wearing skull caps pushing through in the Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple despite devotees' protest, while staff stood as mute spectators, and instances of political leaders of non-Hindu faith visiting temples displaying religious marks for vote value.

"The vote value of such a display is obvious. We hold that usages and customs of the temple cannot kneel before such display of 'chamchagiri' and optics," the bench asserted.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer