The Chief Minister would be leaving for the national capital with delegations of various departments.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he would discuss the cabinet expansion with the party high command during his visit to New Delhi on July 24.
Basavaraj Bommai will leave for New Delhi on 24 July to attend the oath taking ceremony of the new President on July 25.
The CM will be on a two-day visit to Delhi from July 25 to 26.
He would be leaving for the national capital with delegations of various departments.
Addressing reporters on Wednesday night, he said, "I will leave for New Delhi on July 24 to attend the oath taking ceremony of the new President on July 25. I will discuss cabinet expansion if the party top brasses raise the issue."
"I am also leading a delegation to discuss the Kasturirangan report (on western Ghat)."
The recent central notification on Western Ghat issue has upset many public representatives from the region. These MLAs (from Western Ghats region) cutting across the party line had decided to gear up for a legal battle.
In this regard, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had chaired a meeting.
The cabinet expansion in Karnataka had been a talking point for almost a year ever since Basavaraj Bommai took over as the CM.
There are five ministerial posts lying vacant. Among the aspirants for the coveted posts is BJP’s Shivamogga MLA K S Eshwarappa, who got a clean chit from police in connection with contractor Santosh Patil suicide case.
Earlier, the ruling BJP's Karnataka also held a brainstorming session to discuss strategies to win the 2023 state Assembly election in the state and top leaders made a number of suggestions including the need for functionaries avoiding making controversial statements that could prove detrimental to the party's poll prospects.
The meet, which about 50 senior party leaders attended, was aimed at strengthening the party base and chalk out strategies to win the upcoming election, which is hardly 10 months away, a party office-bearer had told PTI.
During the meeting, it was decided to improve the coordination between the party and the government, so that the organisation's cadres can be involved more in taking the government programmes to the grassroots level and help them reach the beneficiaries.
The senior leaders said the victory in next year's assembly election is crucial to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A former chief minister reportedly asked the senior leaders not to approach the election with over confidence and wanted them to strengthen party base at the grass root level.
(With inputs from PTI)
