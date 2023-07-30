‘Would have to use nuclear weapon if…’: Russia on Ukrainian offensive

‘Would have to use nuclear weapon if…’: Russia on Ukrainian offensive1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Former Russian President Medvedev has said that his country would have to use a nuclear weapon had the Ukrainian offensive been a success, implying that it wasn't
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said that Moscow would have used a nuclear weapon on Ukraine if Kyiv's ongoing counter-offensive was a success. “Imagine if the.. offensive, which is backed by NATO, was a success and they tore off a part of our land then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon according to the rules of a decree from the president of Russia," Medvedev said.
