‘Would have to use nuclear weapon if…’: Russia on Ukrainian offensive

 1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:30 PM IST Livemint ( with inputs from Reuters )

Former Russian President Medvedev has said that his country would have to use a nuclear weapon had the Ukrainian offensive been a success, implying that it wasn't

A parking cashier is seen in a window broken during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (REUTERS)Premium
A parking cashier is seen in a window broken during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (REUTERS)

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said that Moscow would have used a nuclear weapon on Ukraine if Kyiv's ongoing counter-offensive was a success. “Imagine if the.. offensive, which is backed by NATO, was a success and they tore off a part of our land then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon according to the rules of a decree from the president of Russia," Medvedev said.

The former Russian president further added that “there would simply be no other option. So our enemies should pray for our warriors' [success]. They are making sure that a global nuclear fire is not ignited", Reuters reported.

The United States Intel had earlier said that it believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin can use nuclear weapons to end the Ukraine war. The Annual Threat Assessment report added that Vladimir Putin may also drag the US-led West to the Ukraine war in an effort to win back public support.

Ukraine is making efforts to reclaim territory that Russia has unilaterally annexed and proclaimed as part of its own territory, a move that has been condemned by Kyiv and many Western nations.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin recently said mentioned that there were major changes in the battlefield but Ukraine had lost a large number of military weapons in the counter-offensive.

Kyiv says its forces are making some progress in their drive to retake territory, albeit at a slower pace than desired.

Kremlin critics have in the past accused Medvedev of making extreme statements in an effort to dissuade Western countries from continuing to supply Ukraine with arms.

(With Reuters inputs)

Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 06:31 PM IST
