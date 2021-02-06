'Would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued': Ratan Tata on Bharat Ratna campaign1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 12:03 PM IST
- Renowned businessman Ratan Tata responded to netizens who have been demanding Bharat Ratna for him and said, he considers himself fortunate to be an Indian and such campaigns should be discontinued
Business tycoon Ratan Tata took to Twitter on Saturday, requesting the microblogging site users to discontinue a campaign to confer the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, to the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, stating that he was instead happy to be able to contribute to India's growth and prosperity.
In reply to the #BharatRatnaForRatanTata campaign on Twitter, the Mumbai-based industrialist said, "While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India's growth and prosperity."
'One of my favourite photos': Bear Grylls shares throwback picture of him sharing tea with PM Modi1 min read . 02:12 PM IST
Why the Covid-19 Vaccine Is More Scarce Than the Flu Shot4 min read . 02:10 PM IST
Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands1 min read . 02:00 PM IST
Biden withdraws nomination of Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker for Associate Judge1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
Since being shared on Twitter, the tweet has been flooded with comments from people praising Ratan Tata. The post has also garnered over 45,000 likes and more than 6,500 retweets.
After renowned businessman and motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra tweeted about the campaign to confer the highest civilian award to the octogenarian, the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata started trending on Twitter in no time.
Dr Bhindra had tweeted, "Ratan Tata believes today's generation of entrepreneurs can take India to the next level. We confer the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for @RNTata2000. Join us in our campaign #BharatRatnaForRatanTata #RequestByDrVivekBindra."
Twitterati came out in full support for giving his efforts the recognition he deserves.
The hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata soon started trending as netizens extended full support to the trend, urging the Centre to honour him.
Renowned businessman Ratan Tata is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts and his helping nature towards his employees.
Last month, he had visited his ailing former employee in Pune without any fanfare.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.