Home >News >India >'Would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued': Ratan Tata on Bharat Ratna campaign
Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata attends the foundation laying of the New Parliament Building in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

'Would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued': Ratan Tata on Bharat Ratna campaign

1 min read . 12:03 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Renowned businessman Ratan Tata responded to netizens who have been demanding Bharat Ratna for him and said, he considers himself fortunate to be an Indian and such campaigns should be discontinued

Business tycoon Ratan Tata took to Twitter on Saturday, requesting the microblogging site users to discontinue a campaign to confer the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, to the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, stating that he was instead happy to be able to contribute to India's growth and prosperity.

Business tycoon Ratan Tata took to Twitter on Saturday, requesting the microblogging site users to discontinue a campaign to confer the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, to the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, stating that he was instead happy to be able to contribute to India's growth and prosperity.

In reply to the #BharatRatnaForRatanTata campaign on Twitter, the Mumbai-based industrialist said, "While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India's growth and prosperity."

In reply to the #BharatRatnaForRatanTata campaign on Twitter, the Mumbai-based industrialist said, "While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India's growth and prosperity."

Since being shared on Twitter, the tweet has been flooded with comments from people praising Ratan Tata. The post has also garnered over 45,000 likes and more than 6,500 retweets.

After renowned businessman and motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra tweeted about the campaign to confer the highest civilian award to the octogenarian, the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata started trending on Twitter in no time.

Dr Bhindra had tweeted, "Ratan Tata believes today's generation of entrepreneurs can take India to the next level. We confer the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for @RNTata2000. Join us in our campaign #BharatRatnaForRatanTata #RequestByDrVivekBindra."

Twitterati came out in full support for giving his efforts the recognition he deserves.

The hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata soon started trending as netizens extended full support to the trend, urging the Centre to honour him.

Renowned businessman Ratan Tata is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts and his helping nature towards his employees.

Last month, he had visited his ailing former employee in Pune without any fanfare.

