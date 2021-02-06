In reply to the #BharatRatnaForRatanTata campaign on Twitter, the Mumbai-based industrialist said, "While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India's growth and prosperity."

