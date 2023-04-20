‘Wow, that's special’: Apple CEO Tim Cook upon seeing visuals of Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab Bridge2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 11:06 PM IST
On his visit to India, Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook on Wednesday evening met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Railway Ministry office in the national capital.
Apple CEO Tim Cook lauded the under-construction Chenab bridge on Thursday while interacting with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The top executive had landed in India earlier this week for the inauguration of the country's first physical Apple stores. He had earlier met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, renewing the iPhone maker’s commitment to invest in the region.
