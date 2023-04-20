Apple CEO Tim Cook lauded the under-construction Chenab bridge on Thursday while interacting with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The top executive had landed in India earlier this week for the inauguration of the country's first physical Apple stores. He had earlier met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, renewing the iPhone maker’s commitment to invest in the region.

As Cook walked through the office of the Railway Ministry, he had stopped to see the photograph of the Chenab Bridge right outside Vaishnaw's cabin. “Wow," he exclaimed after being told that Cook Vande Bharat trains would be running over the extraordinary bridge by December this year.

"This bridge connects the northern state of Kashmir. And this bridge is about 30 metres taller compared to the Eiffel Tower," the Railway Minister explained.

“Oh wow! that is special! Wow!" Cook reiterated.

“That is amazing!" he added again as the lawmaker explained that India had laid about 5,000 kilometres of new tracks for the project.

To put this in perspective, Vaishnaw noted, “Switzerland is about 5,200 kilometres".

“Met with Tim Cook, CEO, Apple. Discussed deepening Apple's engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation, especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship," Vaishnaw tweeted, sharing a video of the interaction.

Shot on Made in India iPhone. pic.twitter.com/VWxKYnjZ2a — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 20, 2023

The bridge, being built at a cost of around ₹1,400 crore, is the biggest civil engineering challenge faced by any railway project in India in recent history. Once the 111 km stretch is completed, the Srinagar-bound train can reach Kanyakumari without any hindrance. Recently, the authorities completed the track laying work on the Chenab bridge.

Last month a small test train had run through the project - slated to become the world's highest railway bridge.

Our national pride 🇮🇳 flying high at world's highest Railway arch bridge, Chenab bridge, as the Golden Joint work is finished today.With this, deck of the bridge stands completed.#HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/NWeU8MfT7M — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 13, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)