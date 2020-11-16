WPI inflation increases to 1.48% in October

The wholesale price-based inflation rose to 1.48% in October, as manufactured products turned costlier. The WPI inflation was 1.32% in September and zero per cent in October last year.

While food article prices softened in October, manufactured items witnessed hardening of prices, according to data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday.

Food inflation in October stood at 6.37%, as against 8.17% in the previous month.

The rate of price rise in vegetables and potato remained high at 25.23% and 107.70%, respectively, during the month.

Inflation in non-food articles and minerals was higher at 2.85 per cent and 9.11 per cent, respectively.

In the manufactured products category, inflation stood at 2.12 per cent in October, compared to 1.61 per cent in September.

On the other hand, prices in fuel and power basket softened to (-) 10.95 per cent in October.

The retail inflation, based on the consumer price index, was 7.61% in October, data released last week showed.

The Reserve Bank in a report on the state of economy last week had also flagged unrelenting pressure of inflation as a downside risk confronting the prospects of economic recovery.

"The foremost is the unrelenting pressure of inflation, with no signs of waning in spite of supply management measures...There is a grave risk of generalisation of price pressures, unanchoring of inflation expectations feeding into a loss of credibility in policy interventions and the eventual corrosion of the nascent growth impulses that are making their appearance," the RBI said. (With PTI Inputs)

