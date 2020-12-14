WPI inflation at 9-month high of 1.55% in Nov

The wholesale price-based inflation rose to a 9-month high of 1.55% in November as manufactured products turned costlier, while food prices eased.

The WPI inflation was 1.48% in October 2020 and 0.58% in November last year.

This is the highest level of Wholesale price index-based (WPI) inflation since February, when it was 2.26%.

While food articles saw softening in inflation in November, manufactured items witnessed hardening of prices.

Food inflation in November stood at 3.94%, against 6.37% in the previous month.

The rate of price rise in vegetables and potato remained high at 12.24% and 115.12% during the month.

Inflation in non-food articles was higher at 8.43% in November.

Fuel and power basket softened to (-) 9.87% in November.

The RBI in its monetary policy earlier this month had said that inflation will remain elevated, barring transient relief in the winter months. It had projected retail inflation, based on consumer price index, at 6.8% in the October-December quarter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Topics