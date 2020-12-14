Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >WPI inflation at 9-month high of 1.55% in Nov
This is the highest level of WPI inflation since February, when it was 2.26%

WPI inflation at 9-month high of 1.55% in Nov

1 min read . 05:09 PM IST PTI

  • Food inflation in November stood at 3.94%, against 6.37% in the previous month
  • The RBI in its monetary policy earlier this month had said that inflation will remain elevated, barring transient relief in the winter months

The wholesale price-based inflation rose to a 9-month high of 1.55% in November as manufactured products turned costlier, while food prices eased.

The wholesale price-based inflation rose to a 9-month high of 1.55% in November as manufactured products turned costlier, while food prices eased.

The WPI inflation was 1.48% in October 2020 and 0.58% in November last year.

The WPI inflation was 1.48% in October 2020 and 0.58% in November last year.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This is the highest level of Wholesale price index-based (WPI) inflation since February, when it was 2.26%.

While food articles saw softening in inflation in November, manufactured items witnessed hardening of prices.

Food inflation in November stood at 3.94%, against 6.37% in the previous month.

The rate of price rise in vegetables and potato remained high at 12.24% and 115.12% during the month.

Inflation in non-food articles was higher at 8.43% in November.

Fuel and power basket softened to (-) 9.87% in November.

The RBI in its monetary policy earlier this month had said that inflation will remain elevated, barring transient relief in the winter months. It had projected retail inflation, based on consumer price index, at 6.8% in the October-December quarter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.