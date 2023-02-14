The wholesale price-based inflation declined to a 24-month low of 4.73 per cent in January 2023, mainly due to fall in prices of food articles, especially vegetables. This is the eighth straight month of declining Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation.

It was 4.95 per cent in December 2022 and 5.85 per cent in November last year.

Meanwhile, India's annual retail inflation in January rose above the Reserve Bank of India's upper threshold for the first time in three months, on higher food prices, vindicating last week's hawkish monetary policy stance.

The country's annual retail inflation rate rose to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December, government data released earlier on Monday showed.

January's retail inflation was above the RBI's upper targeted limit of 6% for the first time since October and much higher than the 5.9% estimate, as per a Reuters poll of 44 analysts.