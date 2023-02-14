WPI inflation cools to 24-month low of 4.73% in January
- WPI inflation: This is the eighth straight month of declining Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation
The wholesale price-based inflation declined to a 24-month low of 4.73 per cent in January 2023, mainly due to fall in prices of food articles, especially vegetables. This is the eighth straight month of declining Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation.
