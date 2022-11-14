WPI inflation eases to 8.39% in October, lowest since March 20211 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 12:28 PM IST
- The October WPI inflation was lower than 10.70% recorded in the previous month
India's annual wholesale price index (WPI) inflation for the month of October 2022 eased to 8.39% year-on-year, in single digits and the lowest since March 2021, helped by a fall in commodity prices, the government data showed on Monday. The WPI inflation for October was lower than 10.70% recorded in the previous month of September 2022.