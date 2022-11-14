Home / News / India /  WPI inflation eases to 8.39% in October, lowest since March 2021

India's annual wholesale price index (WPI) inflation for the month of October 2022 eased to 8.39% year-on-year, in single digits and the lowest since March 2021, helped by a fall in commodity prices, the government data showed on Monday. The WPI inflation for October was lower than 10.70% recorded in the previous month of September 2022.

Indian consumer price index (CPI) inflation or retail inflation will be announced today later in the day. A Reuters poll showed economists expect retail price inflation slowed to 6.73% last month, due to weaker food price rises and a strong base year, but remained stubbornly above the Reserve Bank of India's 6% upper limit.

The inflation rate, as measured by the annual change in the CPI, was at 7.41% in September. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mainly looks at retail inflation to frame monetary policy. The RBI has raised its main repo rate by a cumulative 190 basis points since May to 5.90% to tame inflation.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout