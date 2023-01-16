WPI inflation eases to almost 2-year low in December1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 01:06 PM IST
India's annual wholesale price index (WPI) inflation for the month of December 2022 eased to 4.95%, at a 22-month low, mainly due to fall in prices of food articles and crude petroleum, the government data showed on Monday. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 5.85% in November 2022 and 14.27% in December 2021.