WPI inflation eases to almost 2-year low in December

Last week, data showed that India's retail inflation rate eased down edged down from the previous month, staying within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort range of 2%-6% for a second month. The RBI mainly looks at retail inflation to frame monetary policy. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate eased to 5.72% in December. It was 5.88% in November, and 6.77% in October 2022.