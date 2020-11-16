WPI inflation inches up to 1.48% in October

NEW DELHI : Inflation measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inched up to 1.48% in October, pressured by a jump in prices of food items, especially vegetables, and in manufactured items like vegetable oils, steel and basic metals, official data showed on Monday.

This is the third month WPI based inflation is in positive territory after a gap of four months when production was disrupted due to the national and regional restrictions meant to fight back the pandemic.

Official data released by the commerce department showed that prices of pulses, vegetables and potato had jumped sharply in October from the same time a year ago. Potato prices showed a 108% jump in October from the year ago period.

Unlike retail inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which gives 46% weight to food and beverages, manufactured items get just over 64% weight in WPI. Food prices had pushed up retail inflation to a worrying 7.61% in October, well above the central bank’s comfort zone, Mint had reported last Thursday.

WPI data showed that fuel and power showed a 10.95% contraction in October as petrol price showed a 14.62% contraction and diesel 20.13% contraction from the year ago period.