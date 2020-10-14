WPI inflation rises to seven-month high at 1.3% in September

“Our analysis suggests that supply disruptions and associated margins/mark-ups are the major factors driving up inflation. As supply chains are restored, these wedges should dissipate. Meanwhile, aggregate demand remains subdued and there is evidence of considerable resource slack. Large excess supply conditions characterise food grains and horticulture production, and the outlook for agriculture is bright. Crude prices remain range-bound. The MPC has hence decided to look through the current inflation hump as transient and address the more urgent need to revive growth and mitigate the impact of COVID-19. This has provided the space for continuing with the accommodative stance with forward guidance as set out in the MPC’s resolution," Das said in his statement.