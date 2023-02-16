WPL 2023: Once had no money to buy kits, Ashwani Kumari cracks dream-deal with Gujarat Giants
She is known for her explosive batting and effective fast bowling. And, she no longer has to worry about buying kits.
Ashwani Kumari, who hails from Govindpur in Jamshedpur, is known for her explosive batting and effective fast bowling. There was a time when she did not have money to buy kits for her cricket practice. On February 13, Gujarat Giants welcomed Ashwani for ₹35 Lakh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) auctions.
