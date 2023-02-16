Ashwani Kumari, who hails from Govindpur in Jamshedpur, is known for her explosive batting and effective fast bowling. There was a time when she did not have money to buy kits for her cricket practice. On February 13, Gujarat Giants welcomed Ashwani for ₹35 Lakh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) auctions.

The WPL was the scene of numerous thrilling auctions and pricey purchases. Ten players, including four who were signed for more than ₹2 crore, were purchased for ₹1 crore.

In the first WPL auctions, Smriti Mandhana stole the show as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outbid Mumbai Indians for the 26-year-old vice-captain of India for ₹3.40 crore. The second most expensive purchase was the all-arounder Deepti Sharma. For ₹2.6 crore, UP Warriorz purchased her.

During an exclusive interview with Live Hindustan, Jharkhand cricketer Ashwani discussed her journey from her early love of the game to finally making it to the top league in the globe.

Ashwani said that, in the beginning, she used to ask for kit bags from boys while going to play tournaments. The coach brought the first cricket shoes for her. Slowly, when she got a chance to play under-19 matches, she got the match fee and bought the kit. As per Ashwani, if you’re hard-working, luck cannot defeat you.

Ashwani was asked how she started batting even though she had started her career as a fast bowler. She said that she used to hit the ball fast during the batting session in the nets. As she was seen hitting big sixes, state team coach Umesh Sethi asked her to open in the Senior T20 Women's League and she ended up hitting big sixes.

Ashwani likes Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry a lot among international players. Just like Perry who contributes to the team in batting and bowling, Ashwani does that same - she said.

