On March 4, Indian cricket history will take a significant step forward with the launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The inaugural tournament, which will run from March 4-26, promises to be an exciting event, and it all kicks off with a match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.

be hoping to get off to a winning start. The team, which picked up 18 players in last month's auction, will be captained by Beth Mooney, with Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana serving as vice-captain. Key players to watch include batters Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, and bowlers Sneh Rana, Georgia Warehem, Mansi Joshi, and Annabel Sutherland.

Mumbai Indians Women, owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Indiawin Sports, will be led by Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Like their opponents, they also picked up 18 players in the February auction. Key players include batters Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Hamaira Kazi, Neelam Bisht, Yastika Bhatia, and bowlers Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Prediction

The pitch at the DY Patil stadium is expected to favour batters, and the average first innings score in the last five T20 matches has been 186 runs. Pacers are likely to be more successful than spinners, so when selecting your fantasy team, it would be wise to choose more batters and all-rounders.

The team that wins the toss may choose to bat first, but recent form suggests that chasing might be a better option. The team batting second will know exactly what they need to do to secure victory, making it a more strategic choice.

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Players to watch

For Mumbai Indians, Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt will be the key players to watch in this match. Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner will be key for Gujarat Giants.

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians - How to watch

Leading broadcaster Viacom18 has assembled an impressive team of experts to provide coverage of the tournament. The panel includes cricket luminaries such as Anjum Chopra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Zaheer Khan, Aakash Chopra, Punam Raut, Reema Malhotra, Natalie Germanos, Kate Cross, Mel Jones, Venkatesh Prasad, Parthiv Patel, Saba Karim, Pragyan Ojha, and Abhinav Mukund.

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 season opener will start at 7:30 PM. The match will be live-streamed on JioCinema. It will also be broadcasted live in India through Sports18 TV network.