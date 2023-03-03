India's inaugural Women's Premier League(WPL) cricket has generated hundreds of millions of dollars even before a ball is bowled on Saturday, with experts calling it a game-changing moment for women's sport. The five-team Women's Premier League begins on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and runs until March 26, with top players from around the world set to take part. In its first season, the Women's Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

The opening ceremony will take place tomorrow ahead of the first WPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. The opening ceremony for WPL will be held on 4 March at 5:30 pm. Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the opening ceremony of WPL on Jio Cinema. It will also be broadcast on Sports 18 Network.

Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to mark their presence at the opening ceremony of WPL 2023.

Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will perform at the ceremony. Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon will also attend the opening ceremony and perform live for the spectators.

DY Patil Stadium will host the WPL opening ceremony before the opening match of the WPL's inaugural edition between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on March 4.

Date Match Time Venue Mar-04 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-05 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 03:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-05 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-06 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-07 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-08 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-09 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-10 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-11 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-12 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-13 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-14 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-15 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-16 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-18 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 03:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-18 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-20 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 03:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-20 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-21 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 03:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-21 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI Mar-24 Eliminator 07:30 PM IST DY Patil Stadium Mar-26 Final 07:30 PM IST Brabourne – CCI

On Sunday, March 5, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

There will be four double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March.

The Final of Women's Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

Investors have already ploughed huge sums into the WPL, including Indian tycoon and Gujarat Giants owner Gautam Adani, but it remains to be seen what audiences the tournament can attract and whether it will turn a profit.