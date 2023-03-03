India's inaugural Women's Premier League(WPL) cricket has generated hundreds of millions of dollars even before a ball is bowled on Saturday, with experts calling it a game-changing moment for women's sport. The five-team Women's Premier League begins on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and runs until March 26, with top players from around the world set to take part. In its first season, the Women's Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

