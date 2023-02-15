Royal Challengers Bangalore have named Ben Sawyer as the head coach for the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League 2023 beginning next month. The 45-year-old is currently the head coach of New Zealand's women's team and has also been associated with the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred and Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) team Sydney Sixers.

While announcing Sawyer's name as the head coach, RCB's Director of Cricket operations Mike Hesson said “He (Sawyer) has won three World Cups with Australia. A fast-bowling expert. He has also won the BBL titles with Sydney Sixers. He has made it to the finals of The Hundred as well"

"He has been involved in women's cricket for over 20 years, knows the women's game inside out, knows the players very well. He has been thoroughly involved in our preparations leading up to the auction as well."

Malolan Rangarajan has been appointed as the assistant coach and head of scouting. Talking about the new assistant coach, Hesson said, “He(Malolan) has been involved in the scouting from a woman's perspective, real high quality coach who we're trying to continue to give further opportunities to."

Karnataka-based ex-Indian player VR Vanitha has been appointed as a scout and fielding coach. Along with her, RX Murali has been appointed as the batting coach.

The franchise also announced the support staff for the upcoming tournament. Navnita Gautam has been appointed as the head athletic therapist while Dr Harini will be the team manager and doctor. Other members of the support staff include Huzefa Talib as strength and conditioning coach, Sabyasachi Sahoo as head physio and Soumyadeep Pyne as Head of Operations.

Earlier in the day, RCB roped in retired tennis star Sania Mirza to mentor their WPL team. In a statement RCB said that the six-time grand slam winner is a perfect fit into its ‘Play Bold’ philosophy.

WPL RCB team includes Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, the Australian duo of all-rounder Ellyse Perry and medium-pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, England's captain Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk.