WPL 2023: RCB releases list of coaching staff, Ben Sawyer to be head coach
RCB has announced Ben Sawyer as the head coach for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League
Royal Challengers Bangalore have named Ben Sawyer as the head coach for the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League 2023 beginning next month. The 45-year-old is currently the head coach of New Zealand's women's team and has also been associated with the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred and Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) team Sydney Sixers.
