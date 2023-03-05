WPL 2023: RCB vs DC preview, when and where to watch the match1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 12:33 PM IST
The second watch of WPL is set to be a clash of titans with both sides packing some heavyweights in the form of Smriti Mandahan, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Shafali Verma and Dane Van Niekerk
The second match of Women's Premier League 2023 will be played between Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Meg Lanning-led Delhi capitals. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and will begin at 3:30 pm.
