The second match of Women's Premier League 2023 will be played between Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Meg Lanning-led Delhi capitals. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and will begin at 3:30 pm.

The encounter between the two star-studded sides promises to be an interesting one with many stars set to be pitted against each other. Both sides will also be looking to start the tournament on a winning note and join Mumbai Indians at the top of the table with 2 crucial points.

Players to watch:

All eyes will be on Mandhana and Lanning's captaincy debut in the WPL. Mandhana will look to deserve the tag of the tournament's most expensive player while Lanning will try to carry her form coming just a week after Australia won their 6th world cup title.

RCB's weak bowling attack will have to conquer the challenge of bowling to DC's explosive batting lineup filled with players like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Where to watch the match?

Leading broadcaster Viacom18 has assembled an impressive team of experts to provide coverage of the tournament. The panel includes cricket luminaries such as Anjum Chopra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Zaheer Khan, Aakash Chopra, Punam Raut, Reema Malhotra, Natalie Germanos, Kate Cross, Mel Jones, Venkatesh Prasad, Parthiv Patel, Saba Karim, Pragyan Ojha, and Abhinav Mukund.

The match can be watched live on the JioCinema app while the broadcast will be telecasted on the Sports18 TV network.

The inaugural match of WPL 2023 was played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. Setting a humongous score of 207 for the loss of five wickets, the Haramanpreet Kaur-led side managed to restrict Gujarat Giants for a meager 64.